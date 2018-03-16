高端地产新闻
在售 - Radda In Chianti, Italy - ¥19,464,547
Radda In Chianti, Italy

Via Case Sparse Pratolino

约¥19,464,547
原货币价格 €2,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4520
    平方英尺

房产描述

Just under a kilometer from the delightful Hamlet of Volpaia with several restaurants and the hill-top town of Radda with all services, the property built in 1790, is set up high over-looking a beautiful valley of olive groves, woods and vineyards. The main house of approx. 360 sq.m is on 3 floors, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Large double living room, kitchen, dining room, studio. There is also a guest house of approx. 65 sq.m which needs restoration and can eventually be expanded to 90 sq.m. 10 x 5m swimming pool, 2 hectares of vineyards and woods surround the farmhouse.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

MLS ID: 31701002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

