Via Case Sparse Pratolino

Just under a kilometer from the delightful Hamlet of Volpaia with several restaurants and the hill-top town of Radda with all services, the property built in 1790, is set up high over-looking a beautiful valley of olive groves, woods and vineyards. The main house of approx. 360 sq.m is on 3 floors, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Large double living room, kitchen, dining room, studio. There is also a guest house of approx. 65 sq.m which needs restoration and can eventually be expanded to 90 sq.m. 10 x 5m swimming pool, 2 hectares of vineyards and woods surround the farmhouse.