Exceptional domain, located near a small village in a remote area. 900 sqm living space on 3 floors, comprising 4 guest rooms, 4 B&B rooms, 4 private bedrooms. The main house has kept numerous traditional details and features, such as the marble fire places, high ceiling, original flooring. In the parc, by the swimming pool, high standing summer kitchen with in the shade dining room. Currently operating as a B&B and guest rooms, this is a highly profitable business with potential to grow. High quality bathrooms fixtures, air con in all rooms, wifi connection available everywhere. The property has 2 distinct entrances from the garden and from the street. 300 sqm outbuilding and a private car park. Prestigious property renovated with taste.