99 Battle Road Circle

For decades this 1930's brick stunner was reserved for scholars at the Institute for Advanced Study. The peaceful lot ringed with stately trees on the prized Princeton neighborhood's only cul de sac is an idyllic spot to be lost in thought and just a stone's throw from Einstein's beloved Fuld Hall. Gracious rooms suitable for entertaining on any scale feature views of the lovely lawn and gardens through triple bay windows. Major improvements by the current owners include everything from replacing the roof to sealing the basement, along with a long list of items in between. A sunroom, heated for year-round use, was entirely rebuilt. The kitchen is ready for any chef's most ambitious menu with three sinks, three ovens, a 6-burner Dacor range and durable enameled cabinetry encircling an island breakfast bar. Above, four bedroom suites include the reconfigured master retreat with walk-in closet, marble-clad bath, private deck and one of the home's three gas fireplaces. His and hers offices and a basement rec room give everyone a place to escape.