在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥28,478,522
Greenwich, CT, 06831 - United States

21 Calhoun Drive & 0000 Turner Drive Land

约¥28,478,522
原货币价格 $4,495,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

房产描述

Exceptional oversized country club compound located in a private association set on spectacular parklike grounds with verdant lawns, mature trees, putting green & sand trap, Har tru tennis court, 40 foot indoor pool, jacuzzi. 2 Separate lots-Rare opportunity to own this much acreage close to town. Escape to this serene and peaceful oasis located only 1.4 miles from the train. Entire Property is 2.96 acres in a one acre zone. Natural Gas and town water, septic in place, possibility to connect to private sewer. www.21calhoun.com

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 101872

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kristine Blake
2038694343

