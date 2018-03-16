9447 Rockbrook Drive

Situated on a beautiful stretch of Rockbrook, one of Preston Hollow’s most coveted streets, this three year old home built by renowned builder, Doug Jones, is better than new. Finished out by the current owners, the property has a gated entry, tasteful window coverings, a professionally landscaped yard, and exceptional pool. Wide hallways and openings, a light color palette and beautiful fixtures and finishes create a feel of exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The entry gates lead to a curved circular drive and lushly landscaped front yard. The entry foyer has limestone flooring and is flanked by the living and dining rooms, both with wide planked oak flooring, tall ceilings, and sets of French doors overlooking the front yard. The living room has a beautiful stone fireplace and the dining room leads to an expansive butler’s pantry. Perfect for entertaining, the butler’s pantry has marble countertops, glass front cabinetry, and a temperature controlled wine room adjacent to a wet bar. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with its dark marble center island with vegetable sink, Carrera marble countertops, top of the line stainless appliances including dual dishwashers, 48” Wolf range with 6 burners, warming drawer, Subzero refrigerator, and 2 Wolf ovens and microwave. The adjacent breakfast room is spacious and overlooks the rear yard and opens to the covered outside porch. The kitchen opens to the spacious family room which boasts a 20 foot beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, and sets of French doors leading to the outdoor living area. On the first level, there is also a warm paneled study with bookcases and beautiful windows viewing the beautifully landscaped yard. The master bedroom, also located on the first level. has a raised ceiling, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, and room for a sitting area. The master bath is well appointed with dual sinks, a jetted tub, separate walkin shower and 2 large closets. Countertops and flooring are Carrera marble. There is another bedroom downstairs with full bath along with a large laundry room with sink and great storage. Upstairs, there are 4 additional bedrooms, each with a private bath with marble fixtures. The second level also contains a theater and gameroom along with a half bath and upstairs laundry room. Interesting architectural detailing includes an open hallway that views the family room on the first level. The covered porch creates a fabulous outdoor living space with its fireplace and spacious sitting area. It overlooks the pool and beautifully landscaped raised beds along with the large fenced yard. Additional amenities include custom lighting throughout, beautiful mature trees, and a Monier Life Tile roof. An exceptional offering!