2457 Collins Ave 1703

Direct Ocean Views and TWO Balconies! The ultimate Miami lifestyle just steps from the sand, with boardwalk access and walking distance to the Bass Museum, Miami City Ballet, and New World Symphony. Minutes away from dining, shopping, entertainment, world-renowned Lincoln Road & South Beach! Nestled in the thriving Collins Park neighborhood. Neighboring properties include 1Hotel, The W, Metropolitan by COMO, and The Edition. Your home awaits at an excellent price - easy to show and easier to fall in love!