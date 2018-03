Paris 17 – Parc Monceau. On the 4th floor of a beautiful building, superb luxury 365 sq.m apartment on the place Catroux. It comprises: an entrance, a beautiful double reception room, a dining room, a vast eat-in kitchen, a master bedroom with its bathroom, shower room, dressing room, 3 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom). A cellar and a lock-up garage in the courtyard of the building are included. Paris Ouest Sotheby’s International Realty.