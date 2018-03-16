高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Fe, NM, United States - ¥7,913,164
Santa Fe, NM, 87506 - United States

3 Sunflower Dr

约¥7,913,164
原货币价格 $1,249,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3727
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nestled in the trees and the gated community of Las Campanas, this gracious and comfortably appointed home boasts top-quality construction throughout. The spacious and elegant sophistication of the living and dining areas are a centerpiece of this home. The master suite takes full advantage of the views and maximizes privacy. The two additional, spacious bedrooms, each with its own bath, provide ample room for guests or an office. The extensive and stylish chef’s kitchen, one of the homes standout qualities, features granite countertops, top of the line appliances and opens to an informal living area designed to soak in the alluring and private outdoors or just sit by the fire and listen to your favorite music. The natural surroundings enhance privacy with superb Sangre de Cristo mountain views and splendidly landscaped outdoor spaces. This refined home comes complete with radiant heat, air conditioning, a 3-car garage. There are NO STEPS inside the house! Only 10 minutes from the historic Santa Fe Plaza, this is a property that will appeal to the most discerning buyer.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 201800237

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Marion Skubi CRB, CRS, GRI
5059540730

