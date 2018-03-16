高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Monte Argentario, Italy - ¥7,630,102
Monte Argentario, Italy

Località Cannelle

约¥7,630,102
原货币价格 €980,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1291
    平方英尺

房产描述

Charming villa in "Le Cannelle", one of the most famous locations in Argentario, where you can enjoy the crystal clear sea of this enchanting place. The property, immersed in the Mediterranean bush, is composed of a main body where we find a large living room with fireplace, a dining area, two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which is ensuite, and kitchen. The 3000 sqm garden, partly lawn and partly paved, features a patio with BBQ and wood burning oven for pizzas. The annex consists of a large double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. A car box and covered parking spaces complete the property.

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 177801002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Diletta Giorgolo Spinola
390679258888

周边设施

周边设施
