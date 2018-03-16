Località Cannelle

Charming villa in "Le Cannelle", one of the most famous locations in Argentario, where you can enjoy the crystal clear sea of this enchanting place. The property, immersed in the Mediterranean bush, is composed of a main body where we find a large living room with fireplace, a dining area, two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which is ensuite, and kitchen. The 3000 sqm garden, partly lawn and partly paved, features a patio with BBQ and wood burning oven for pizzas. The annex consists of a large double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. A car box and covered parking spaces complete the property.