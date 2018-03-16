2128 Bessie Kidd Best

Nestled in the pines on almost an acre with sweeping views of the 13th fairway of the Meadow course at Forest Highlands this home is an entertainers dream. The spacious, well thought out floor plan offers open concept living with a wall of windows and tons of natural light. This amazing floor plan is perfect for a family or someone who enjoys entertaining. Boasting 5 bedrooms, two game rooms and a separate office, there is room for everyone and everything you want to do. Great finishes, great floor plan and awesome outdoor living spaces! Come have a look and enjoy all that Northern Arizona has to offer.