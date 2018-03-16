高端地产新闻
在售 - Flagstaff, AZ, United States - ¥7,571,042
Flagstaff, AZ, 86005 - United States

2128 Bessie Kidd Best

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4216
    平方英尺

房产描述

Nestled in the pines on almost an acre with sweeping views of the 13th fairway of the Meadow course at Forest Highlands this home is an entertainers dream. The spacious, well thought out floor plan offers open concept living with a wall of windows and tons of natural light. This amazing floor plan is perfect for a family or someone who enjoys entertaining. Boasting 5 bedrooms, two game rooms and a separate office, there is room for everyone and everything you want to do. Great finishes, great floor plan and awesome outdoor living spaces! Come have a look and enjoy all that Northern Arizona has to offer.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: 172230

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mary Mendoza

周边设施

周边设施
