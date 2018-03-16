高端地产新闻
在售 - Miramar Beach, FL, United States - ¥7,285,940
Miramar Beach, FL, 32550 - United States

3429 Burnt Pine Lane

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3411
    平方英尺

房产描述

Currently the only home for sale in prestigious Club Estates. Enjoy a peaceful, private and idyllic lifestyle in this Mediterranean inspired residence situated along the 2nd hole at Burnt Pine Golf Course. Complete with beautiful views of the pool and golf course throughout, here is a meticulously constructed 4 bedroom, 4 bath home including outdoor living areas, two porches and a large second floor balcony that offers timeless design along with top amenities. The first level boasts a spacious chef’s kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances, master suite with his and her vanities, garden tub and separate shower and ample indoor/outdoor living space, ideal for entertaining.The second story has three guest rooms each with full bath, large den and generous sized balcony overlooking the incredible backyard pool, spa and golf course. Two car garage as well as golf cart garage, not to mention just a short walk to the Club House and driving range, makes this a golfer's paradise. This home is a rare offering designed for optimum livability.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 790150

联系方式

分部：
Scenic Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jo Stewart
+1 8502178490

