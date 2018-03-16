高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Aigues Mortes, France - ¥11,990,161
免费询盘

Aigues Mortes, 30220 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥11,990,161
原货币价格 €1,540,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 8718
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally situated, near Aiguës-Mortes and in 25 minutes of Montpellier. Authentic mas of a total surface understanding(including) a main house of 350 m2 opened on a terrace, friends' house of 300 m2 with a view of olive trees and vineyard(vine). The gatehouse of a surface of 100 m2 is adjacent to a hut of 60m2 which has a privative terrace. Landscaped garden with swimming pool, magnificent pool-house of 200 m2. Completely equipped professional kitchen. Agricultural dependences(outbuildings) about 1000 m2 complete this set

上市日期: 2017年3月13日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Grâce Fernandes
330467573410

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_