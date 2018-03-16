Ideally situated, near Aiguës-Mortes and in 25 minutes of Montpellier. Authentic mas of a total surface understanding(including) a main house of 350 m2 opened on a terrace, friends' house of 300 m2 with a view of olive trees and vineyard(vine). The gatehouse of a surface of 100 m2 is adjacent to a hut of 60m2 which has a privative terrace. Landscaped garden with swimming pool, magnificent pool-house of 200 m2. Completely equipped professional kitchen. Agricultural dependences(outbuildings) about 1000 m2 complete this set