Built on the famous Oppidum d'Ensérune, this former main residence of a wine estate is organized around a 460 sq m courtyard and surrounded by a preserved woodland. The building includes a main house with a large vaulted reception room and stone fireplace, a living room opening onto the courtyard and a kitchen, 8 bedrooms including 4 en-suite on the first floor. 4 rooms independent apartment with open kitchen, showing many elements of the Romanesque era (vaults, fireplaces, floors ...). A second apartment with its entrance hall, double living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, including one with shower room. A duplex apartment with interior elevator, entirely renovated, comprising of an entrance, a large 80 sq m living room overlooking the courtyard, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, inc. one in mezzanine, bathroom. Large vaulted cellar in the basement previously used as a wine cellar (independent access and lift). The entire living area is 835 sqm. Possibility of opening all housing into one large family building or exploitation in gites. The 1.5 hectare land includes a park with century old trees and a swimming pool. This property dating from the 12th century has preserved many elements that give it a lot of charm.