Contrada Stornello

On the island of Favignana, nineteenth century farmhouse completely restored and in a priviliged position in a district comprised between Cala Rotonda and Cala Stornella. The property stands on a panoramic terrain of about one hectare and consists of four independent buildings measuring 30 sqm, 35 sqm, 45 sqm and 120 sq.m respectively. Built according to the tradition of the ancient sicilian farmhouse, 'Il Baglio', the property is surrounded by stone walls and has an internal courtyard with a garden of about 2000 square meters. The buildings enjoy majestic views from windows and porches on the island of Marettimo, to the west. The largest building of about 120 sqm is on two levels. Upstairs there is the panoramic master bedroom with en suite bathroom. On the ground floor there are entrance hall, living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom. The 30 sqm building has 2 bedrooms, kitchenette, bathroom, panoramic porch. The 35 sqm building has a double bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and private panoramic courtyard. The 45 sqm has three bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen. All buildings are equipped with air-conditioning and heating. The recent renovation of this historic hamlet dating back to 1833, as evidenced by engravings in the walls, has exalted the ancient Calcarenite stone architecture, precious fossil stone of the Favignana quarries. The reserved location only 1km away from untarnished beaches and 3km from the city center, the fine renovation according to local traditions and the breathtaking views make it the ideal property either as an exclusive oasis of relaxation or for an investment as a luxury tourist accomodation. It currently provides up to 16 beds, with the possibility of further extensions.