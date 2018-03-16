A few kilometers away from Carcassonne, halfway between Toulouse and Narbonne, elegant 18th century castle. Beautifully restored, this outstanding property has kept all its historical elements, the sumptuous ceilings with their moldings, the mosaic floors, the marble fireplaces, all harmonized with a touch of design giving a Zen and contemporary atmosphere . On the ground floor, there is a magnificent entrance hall leading to four living rooms, two of which are suites, a bar area, a large kitchen, an office, various service rooms. The monumental staircase and its masterful chandelier leads to the first floor, comprising of a lounge, and an immense hallway distributing 5 large suites with their private bathroom and 2 bedrooms. This level also gives access to an independent apartment with a private entrance. The back of the chateau opens onto the terraces, the swimming pool and a park of 3ha with centenary trees. This property with all modern comforts is ideally for a large family home or will suit many tourist activities. Possibility of purchasing the renovated orangeraie with a large room of seminar, a tasting room, a shed and a constructible 3.000 sqm land. Easy access by airports, trains and motorway.