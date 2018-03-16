27473 N 97th Pl

Stunning golf course and Pinnacle Peak views in the guard-gated community of Estancia * Open, great room style home blending traditional elements with contemporary flair * Split floor plan with master wing highlighted by his/her baths, steam shower, sitting room and oversized closet * Custom finishes including solid plank wood and natural stone flooring, venetian plaster, massive beamed ceilings, multiple gas fireplaces and furniture-grade cabinetry * True indoor-outdoor living with a wall of pocketing glass doors giving way to generous covered patios, custom water feature, built-in BBQ center, multiple fire features and heated pool & spa...all with great views of the surrounding terrain * Oversized 4-car garage with storage areas *