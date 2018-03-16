高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥27,243,080
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

27473 N 97th Pl

约¥27,243,080
原货币价格 $4,300,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6789
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning golf course and Pinnacle Peak views in the guard-gated community of Estancia * Open, great room style home blending traditional elements with contemporary flair * Split floor plan with master wing highlighted by his/her baths, steam shower, sitting room and oversized closet * Custom finishes including solid plank wood and natural stone flooring, venetian plaster, massive beamed ceilings, multiple gas fireplaces and furniture-grade cabinetry * True indoor-outdoor living with a wall of pocketing glass doors giving way to generous covered patios, custom water feature, built-in BBQ center, multiple fire features and heated pool & spa...all with great views of the surrounding terrain * Oversized 4-car garage with storage areas *

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: 5712496

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Negrin
4807343498

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Debbie Negrin
4807343498

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_