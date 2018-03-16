Via Falagiana

In the typical landscape of the Chianti Fiorentino, in the beautiful countryside just a few minutes from the center of Florence and near the sea, we find this skillfully restored property. The villa has been renovated with the finest materials of extreme value. Large halls are furnished and decorated with taste and elegance, welcoming guests as soon as they enter the house. They testify the patience and dedication that the present owners have had in the work of restoration. On the ground floor there is a beautiful dining area, and a kitchen with soft colors that elegantly fits as a piece of furniture. Ascending a suggestive staircase leading to the upper floor one finds 4 double bedrooms all with private bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes. The bathrooms are all luxurious and decorated in marble. From one of the rooms one can access a mezzanine from which one can enjoy a fantastic view of the countryside. The park surrounding the property houses a large monumental swimming pool from which absolute peace is enjoyed. Many spaces are hosted in this luxurious property, among others also a small apartment in the basement floor, designed to accommodate possible staff