UZES - historic city centre : quiet with pool ! Rare townhouse fully renovated with perfect combination of historical charm and contemporary comfort. The 225 m2 of living area is set on 3 floors and include: A beautiful arched entrance, a spacious living room of 50 sqm opening onto the garden with swimming pool, a fully equipped kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, 1 is a suite with balcony and a bedroom with direct access to the solarium. One bathroom and two shower rooms, office and laundry room. (Possibility to create a 4th bedroom). Stunning amenities : Very high quality ecological swimming pool , wine cellar, air conditioning, broadcast music in every room, garage for rental, ...