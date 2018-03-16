高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥6,929,378
免费询盘

Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,929,378
原货币价格 €890,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2421
    平方英尺

房产描述

UZES - historic city centre : quiet with pool ! Rare townhouse fully renovated with perfect combination of historical charm and contemporary comfort. The 225 m2 of living area is set on 3 floors and include: A beautiful arched entrance, a spacious living room of 50 sqm opening onto the garden with swimming pool, a fully equipped kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, 1 is a suite with balcony and a bedroom with direct access to the solarium. One bathroom and two shower rooms, office and laundry room. (Possibility to create a 4th bedroom). Stunning amenities : Very high quality ecological swimming pool , wine cellar, air conditioning, broadcast music in every room, garage for rental, ...

上市日期: 2016年12月27日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_