在售 - Capannori, Italy - ¥116,787,282
Capannori, Italy

Camigliano

约¥116,787,282
原货币价格 €15,000,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 18
    卧室
  • 19
    浴室 (19 全卫)
  • 32291
    平方英尺

房产描述

Historical Villa among the most beautiful and important of the Lucca area , surrounded by about 4 hectares of garden al'inglese and an additional 50 ha of land including 11 hectares with about 2000 olive trees in production and wood.The property is still farm and in the recent past on the grounds there were also vineyards in production Doc red wine of hills of Lucca and the wine was also exported, and then in the property there is also a cellar for vinification currently now in disuse. The property ha also La Fattoria Villa Guinigi first built in the mid 500's and completely renovated with 5 apartments each with its own bathroom, then the limonaia built in 700 of about 700 square meters. On the ground floor there are 2 bathrooms and first floor 5 appartamente each with its own bathroom. Historical Vila among the most beautiful and important of the Lucca, surrounded by about 4 hectares of garden al'inglese and an additional 50 acres of land including 11 hectares with about 2000 olive trees in production and bosco.La property is still farm and in the recent past on the grounds there were also vineyards in production doi Doc red hills of Lucca and the wine was also exported, and then in the property there is also a cellar for vinification currently in disuse. The property is then La Fattoria Villa Guinigi first built in the mid 500's and completely renovated with 5 apartments each with its own bathroom, then the limonaia built in 700 of about 700 square meters on the ground floor where there are 2 bathrooms and first floor 5 appartamente each with its own bathroom. Close to the house there is a swimming pool

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 24901002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

