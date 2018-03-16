Via Nazionale

Villa pied dans l'eau in Amalfi coast La Calcara, This modern villa, built from local stone, nestles charmingly among lemon and olive trees and brightly coloured bouganvilleas that adorn this part of the Amalfi coast. La Calcara offers the perfect retreat for those in search of a sublime Mediterranean atmosphere tempered by breath-taking views of the unforgettable coastline below. As you get into the house you will find the main living room, where from different angles it leads into each of the four bedrooms. From the same area you access to an amazing terrace overlooking its own valley into the sea and across an ancient Norman tower. Sunk in its own large terrace, and just a few yards from the villa, a big infinity swimming pool that fills with marine water directly from the sea, blends its colours with the blue Mediterranean and provides the sensation of being suspended upon the sea. From the house through a private path you have exclusive land access to the sea through a bay that features two ancient lava grottos and a natural waterfall. La Calcara is conveniently reached from the main coastal road. It has its own broad drive, and the is parking space for as many as four vehicles.