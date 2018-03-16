10356 E Chia Way

Brand New SINGLE LEVEL Custom Contemporary Home in Desert Mountain. 4 en suite bedrooms + Office, with separate Casita. Privacy and elegance with west facing pool and spa bringing mountain views and year around sunsets. Every detail was carefully selected, and quality crafted offering an open floor plan with dramatic custom touches throughout with intimate patios. This private, elegant home provides the optimal setting for entertaining in the interior and exterior spaces alike. The open chef’s kitchen is a masterpiece of both design and functionality clad with premium finishes and fixtures featuring Thermador and Electrolux stainless appliances. Off the kitchen, you'll find private dining, breakfast bar and an inviting social niche flowing into gracious living room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Open living room, with soaring ceilings, wrapped on two sides with private patios, a perfect blend of modern elegance and dramatic views. Upon entering the Master Retreat experience a true sense of warmth and romance complete with cozy fireplace. The Master Retreat offers an opulent, spacious bath featuring lounge tub, walk-in shower, separate vanities and an expansive walk-in closet. The grand patio can be accessed from the living room, office and casita. Sprawling City Light, Mountain and Sunset Views from expansive (easy access) rooftop view patio. Tucked high up above the valley floor, enhanced by the tranquil sounds of the open desert, natural flora, painted skies and light breezes that drift over the pool with water feature and spa, you will not find a finer example of Arizona indoor/outdoor living. Situated inside the guard-gates of world renown Luxury Golf Community of Desert Mountain, behind the double-gated exclusive village of Grey Fox. Grey Fox is centrally located with easy access to all of the Desert Mountain amenities, including 6 Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses and newly multi-million dollar renovated Sonoran Fitness Center and Spa. Casita with kitchenette, walk-in closet, separate laundry roomStainless Appliances: Thermador/ElectroluxWall OvenFour en suite bedrooms4 Full Bathrooms plus Guest Powder RoomExpansive roof-top patio with sprawling city light, mountain and sunset views!Hardwood FloorsTile Floors3 Car GarageLarge Paved Parking PadCul-de-sac HomesiteDesert Mountain Club Membership Available through club.**See Documents Tab for Floor Plans, Maps, etc.