高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Uzes, France - ¥9,187,266
免费询盘

Uzes, 30700 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥9,187,266
原货币价格 €1,180,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 3616
    平方英尺

房产描述

UZES - At 5 minutes from Uzès, in a quiet environment, great property on 2 hectares, fully renovated with high quality benefits. The property offers a main house of approximately 150 sq m, two apartments of 75 sq m each and another independent house of 36 sq m. The main house has a very bright living room with a fully equipped and modern kitchen opening onto the terrace and the garden. Upstairs, the house offers 4 bedrooms with bathrooms. The apartments offer each a living room with an open kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The apartment upstairs opens onto a great terrace enjoying a stunning panoramic view on the surroundings. An independent house of 36 sq m offers a living room, a bedroom and a shower room. The garden is partially landscaped with several mediterranean species. It has a large heated swimming pool and a vegetable garden. The configuration of the fully fenced garden would be ideal for horses. This property is secretly nestled in a quiet environment, close to Uzès. It would be perfect as a holiday home, a family home or a bed and breakfast with gites.

上市日期: 2017年6月8日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Danielle Lahou

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Danielle Lahou

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_