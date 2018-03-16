UZES - At 5 minutes from Uzès, in a quiet environment, great property on 2 hectares, fully renovated with high quality benefits. The property offers a main house of approximately 150 sq m, two apartments of 75 sq m each and another independent house of 36 sq m. The main house has a very bright living room with a fully equipped and modern kitchen opening onto the terrace and the garden. Upstairs, the house offers 4 bedrooms with bathrooms. The apartments offer each a living room with an open kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The apartment upstairs opens onto a great terrace enjoying a stunning panoramic view on the surroundings. An independent house of 36 sq m offers a living room, a bedroom and a shower room. The garden is partially landscaped with several mediterranean species. It has a large heated swimming pool and a vegetable garden. The configuration of the fully fenced garden would be ideal for horses. This property is secretly nestled in a quiet environment, close to Uzès. It would be perfect as a holiday home, a family home or a bed and breakfast with gites.