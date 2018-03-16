Via Lodovica

A few kilometers from the center of the wonderful city of Lucca, with an incredible view of the valley, is this meticulously restored fantastic house. The property is surrounded by two acres of land partly terraced, which stretches all around the house; A beautiful swimming pool has been created in a sunny and panoramic position. The main entrance of the house looks towards the valley, from here one enters two large living areas, the kitchen and the dining room. From the latter we have direct access to a lovely pergola of wisteria, an ideal place for beautiful summer dinners in the moonlight. On the first floor through a corridor you may reach the four double rooms, two have en suite bathrooms and the other two share a large bathroom with shower. In the attic part of the house there are a further two rooms with a bathroom, currently used as a studio but easily equipped as additional bedrooms for guests. Adjacent to the main house we have an additional building which needs renovation where one can make an annex of about 110 sqm. For the finishings of this property quality materials typical of the area have been used, namely Cotto and Pietra Serena were the main protagonists, together with the use of lime plasters and chestnut beams where possible. The area where this wonderful residence is located is close to all services but at the same time absolutely immersed in total privacy, and can be reached through a private road only partly paved