在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥17,708,002
New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

60 Sturbridge Hill Road

约¥17,708,002
原货币价格 $2,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 6892
    平方英尺

房产描述

TURNKEY LIVING. This stylish home has been completely renovated including new windows, siding, kitchen, bathrooms, his and hers offices, stunning family room with vaulted ceiling, walk-out lower level, 5 en-suite bedrooms including one on the first floor which is perfect for an au pair or in-law suite. Two Louise Brooks additions/renovations. Four fully finished floors. Completing the picture is a heated pool, beautiful mature landscaping including a large yard and an enormous deck that spans the rear of the house which acts as another room. Full house generator. Located on a convenient cul-de-sac, five minutes to town yet the property feels totally private. This is the total package!

上市日期: 2018年1月23日

MLS ID: 170045924

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Martha Perry

