60 Sturbridge Hill Road

TURNKEY LIVING. This stylish home has been completely renovated including new windows, siding, kitchen, bathrooms, his and hers offices, stunning family room with vaulted ceiling, walk-out lower level, 5 en-suite bedrooms including one on the first floor which is perfect for an au pair or in-law suite. Two Louise Brooks additions/renovations. Four fully finished floors. Completing the picture is a heated pool, beautiful mature landscaping including a large yard and an enormous deck that spans the rear of the house which acts as another room. Full house generator. Located on a convenient cul-de-sac, five minutes to town yet the property feels totally private. This is the total package!