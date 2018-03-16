The house is located in a small medieval village, Palaia in Tuscany, land of Chianti, in a strategic position enabling one to reach the most beautiful art cities of the region, 1 hour drive from Florence, Siena, Pisa and Lucca half an hour from Volterra and San Miniato. It is currently used as B&B, having 8 rooms with private bathroom for a total of 20 beds. The location is immersed in the countryside which is appealing to discover on foot, bike or on horseback. In the center of the village this 19th century dwelling is a small corner of peace and tranquility with a garden on two floors characterized by a centenary wisteria that forms a fresh and fragrant pergola, and some shady trees and a small meadow. The building is located on the top of the village and from its windows you can see the green surrounding hills, the Pieve di S. Martino from the year 1200, the clock tower of Palaia and the roofs of Palaia. The house has 4 floors, all reachable by either lift or stairs. The dimension is approximately 870 sqm. The entrances are 4in total, the house is equipped with a garden, terrace and parking. On the ground floor there is a large entrance with a window and a large door, giving access to a cellar with a barreled ceiling, a room with a large whirlpool (always with a barrel ceiling) and a bright and very large room with a fireplace and two windows that overlook part of the garden. On the same floor there is also a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and direct access to the garden. There are also two additional bathrooms on this floor, and a windowed room currently used as a studio/office. On the first floor is a second entrance (on Via Della Rocca), a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and sitting room, a double room with brick arch and large bathroom, an empire living room with a marble fireplace, 2 dining rooms, of which one with access to the outside on Via Della Rocca and one with access to the garden and spectacular stone fireplace. The kitchen, a bathroom and 3 storage rooms complete the floor. On the second floor we have a living room with fireplace, a single bedroom with bathroom and private living room, a double bedroom with direct access to the terrace and a bathroom, 2 double bedrooms with bathroom. On the third floor we find 1 double bedroom with bathroom and a triple room with bathroom. The garden of about 200 sq.m is arranged on 2 levels and a large uncovered private car park for 6 cars (about 300sq.m). The house reflects the atmosphere of the time, it has been beautifully restored by preserving the wooden beams, the ancient chimneys and the stone-exposed works. The house is furnished and decorated with antiques such as paintings and sculptures, and in some rooms one can still admire the original frescoes.