在售 - Monte San Savino, Italy - ¥9,342,982
免费询盘

Monte San Savino, Italy

Località Tociano

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 2863
    平方英尺

房产描述

Set on a hill between Arezzo and Siena with views overlooking both provinces, this lovely property consists of the main house of approx.200 sq.m, a small guest house complete with kitchenette and an annex for storage and outdoor dining area with a pergola. The main house consists of four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, on the ground floor there is a kitchen, living room, pool room, study, 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The first floor is accessible from an interior and exterior staircase. With a large living room, 3 further bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The guest house has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and is approx.16 sq.m. The pergola with gazebo is a fantastic outdoor living space of 30 sq.m and the property also has a cellar of about 50 sq.m. The property has over 5 hectares of garden, olive grove, orchard and woodland.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 21401002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
John Jonk
+39 055 0751888

