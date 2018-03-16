Località Tociano

Set on a hill between Arezzo and Siena with views overlooking both provinces, this lovely property consists of the main house of approx.200 sq.m, a small guest house complete with kitchenette and an annex for storage and outdoor dining area with a pergola. The main house consists of four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, on the ground floor there is a kitchen, living room, pool room, study, 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The first floor is accessible from an interior and exterior staircase. With a large living room, 3 further bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The guest house has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and is approx.16 sq.m. The pergola with gazebo is a fantastic outdoor living space of 30 sq.m and the property also has a cellar of about 50 sq.m. The property has over 5 hectares of garden, olive grove, orchard and woodland.