Monsagrati

Splendid villa of 1700 of approximately 980 square meters , Painted in the mid '800 by Francesco Bianchi (known decorator Lucchese) on three levels. Inside the two-hectare park with many outbuildings such as a farmhouse, a farm divided into four residential units and common areas and a small church. The property also features a beautiful pool and 35 ha of land of which 4 ha of olive groves with 700 olive trees, 2 sources of drinking water for the exclusive use and 15 lemon trees. The famous opera composer Giacomo Puccini was guest of the Family Mansi during the August 1898 and wrote here the First Act of "Tosca". Also the famous German poet and writer Rudolf Borchardt stayed here during the Twenties. He translated in ancient Germany "La Divina Commedia.