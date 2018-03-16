Via Nuova Regina

Fantastic new building of 14 units located in Laglio, an area that has always been known as the 'romantic shore' of the lake, home of some of the most important historical villas of the western branch of Lake Como, a few minutes from Cernobbio and Villa D'Este. This contemporary 4-floor new-built development has been designed with the idea of sustainability and the employment of all the alternative energy sources available nowadays, and consists of a series of organically positioned structures, featuring spacious lakeside apartments with striking views over the lake. The construction company that has developed this unique resort is one of the most prestigious of northern Italy: with this project, they invest their personal name and brand with a special focus on the product facilities. A building culture for contemporary homes which combines sustainability, drastic reduction of energy costs and a perfect acclimatization of the rooms. The entire property is the only one on the Lake Como area that features amenities and characteristics that comply with the international luxury standards: - Security service a condominium caretaker. - Parking access on the same the level of via Regina; the three underground floors of the car park area are hidden, on the side facing the lake, by a green natural wall. - Lift used as vertical connection that serves the entire complex, from the boathouse to the residences and the car park. - A boathouse, situated below the residences, with the capacity to accommodate ten boats in 'dry store'; the owners will benefit from a direct access. - Communal heated infinity pool situated a few meters from the lake. - Furnished sundeck with access to the lake. - Private beach - Courtesy guests mooring. The unit No.1, of a gross area of 188 sqm spread out over two levels, features underfloor heating, air conditioning and dehumidification system and offers, among other things, two wonderful terraces and a garden for a total outer surface of 88 sqm. The three bathrooms of the property have been designed, installed and finished by one of the best companies of furniture made in Italy, that uses only cutting-edge materials in the field, while the entire system, the lighting and the heating are controlled by an home automation system of the latest generation. The entire building has been designed playing with the interaction between different materials: stones of Moltrasio (the most precious stone in the area), glass and wood. Exactly the latter is the predominant element in the apartment. The large windows in the living room and in the kitchen develop in total height, from ceiling to floor, avoiding any kind of obstruction but also allowing to enjoy a breath-taking view of the lake and the surrounding mountains.