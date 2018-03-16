Residential area of Narbonne with stunning views of the ponds. You will be seduced by this elegant and refined 280 sq m villa, on a 1400 sq m entirely landscaped, with terraces on several levels allowing a panoramic view, jacuzzi. Large and luminous living room with study in mezzanine, fireplace with insert, american kitchen fully equipped, cellar, laundry, master bedroom with shower room and dressing. A corridor leads to 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a living room. Heating / Cooling Floor heating, Canadian well with double flow VMC, automated shutters, numerous bay windows bringing lots of lights. Technical room in the basement and wine cellar. Double garage, 10 000 liters rain water reserve for the house and the garden. A well-equipped property where nothing is missing.