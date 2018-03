Location and convenience. This architect designed home is located within minutes of the Village of New Canaan, trains, I95, all New Canaan schools, Field and Country clubs, shopping, and nature Highly desirable family enclave within walking to Grey Barns, Silvermine School of Art, Country Market,and hiking/river trails. This special neighborhood is full of history, art, and country living under one hour from NYC.. Perfect for a second home as well.