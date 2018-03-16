1376 Wood Duck Trl

One of just 31 homes situated on an oversized lot in the Arbors of Pelican Marsh, this custom light filled estate is perfect for entertaining and has been renovated with marble, granite and stacked stone. The elegant living area transitions seamlessly into outdoor entertaining spaces through floor-to-ceiling pocket sliders. Enjoy stunning sunsets over golf course vistas while taking advantage of spacious poolside lounge areas. Among the best features is the open “great room” with walls of windows, stacked stone and plantations shutters that opens to the renovated kitchen with ample granite counter space including a center island and separate bar as well as custom cabinetry, Sub-zero, Wolf and Viking appliances. The private, spacious master suite serves as a true retreat with sitting area, walk-in closets and large updated master bathroom with jacuzzi tub, separate marble sinks, and marble shower with multiple shower heads and glass tile accents. New roof and A/Cs. Pelican Marsh is a gated, amenity-rich community offering tennis, fitness, bocce-ball and optional memberships to the Golf Club and is close to Mercato, Waterside, Artis-Naples and beautiful beaches.