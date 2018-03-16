高端地产新闻
在售 - Ordino, Andorra - ¥7,357,598
免费询盘

Ordino, AD300 - Andorra

地址暂不公布

约¥7,357,598
原货币价格 €945,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2045
    平方英尺

房产描述

This idyllic attached house is located in the housing complex of La Pleta de Ordino, an extremely beautiful area nestled amid nature in the parish of Ordino. This rustic-style house has a surface area of 190 m2 distributed on three levels. The uppermost floor accommodates three spacious bedrooms, all of which enjoy singular views from the outer façade of the home, and two full bathrooms, with top-quality wood finishes throughout. The ground floor has a bright and generous living room / dining room with a fireplace and a wonderful kitchen with direct access to a sprawling private garden with plenty of direct sunlight. On the same floor, on a second level, there is a large living room and a full bathroom for the entire family. This home is also sold with a convenient garage, as well as a storage room on the same floor, ideal for ski and sports material or any other objects. This is indeed an enchanting house in a privileged setting, with a matchless backdrop that is sure to delight all the senses.

上市日期: 2018年2月13日

联系方式

分部：
Andorra Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Andreu Cañadas
376872222

