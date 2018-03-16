This idyllic attached house is located in the housing complex of La Pleta de Ordino, an extremely beautiful area nestled amid nature in the parish of Ordino. This rustic-style house has a surface area of 190 m2 distributed on three levels. The uppermost floor accommodates three spacious bedrooms, all of which enjoy singular views from the outer façade of the home, and two full bathrooms, with top-quality wood finishes throughout. The ground floor has a bright and generous living room / dining room with a fireplace and a wonderful kitchen with direct access to a sprawling private garden with plenty of direct sunlight. On the same floor, on a second level, there is a large living room and a full bathroom for the entire family. This home is also sold with a convenient garage, as well as a storage room on the same floor, ideal for ski and sports material or any other objects. This is indeed an enchanting house in a privileged setting, with a matchless backdrop that is sure to delight all the senses.