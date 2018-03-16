高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

8804 E Rowel Rd

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4400
    平方英尺

房产描述

Extraordinary contemporary with classic modern touches designed by Piet Boone! All on an acre+ of desert with views to Pinnacle Peak. Enjoy living spaces that are uniquely beautiful & nurturing while showcasing a distinctive minimalistic design quality. A flexible floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths + casita. The spacious master retreat & bathroom with dual sinks - limestone counters & shower surround, free standing pedestal tub & walk-in closet. The kitchen, great room & dining spaces flow effortlessly one to the other. Hardwood floors & over-sized white tiles, 10” in baseboards, fireplaces, sleek white kitchen cabinets & Bosch SS appliances that todays’ “trend-seekers” will appreciate! The 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest casita welcomes guests with its resort like feel!Hot summer days or cool winter nights -- one can stay comfortable year-round with a plunge in the diving pool or curling up next to one of the two outdoor fireplace. Built-in grill, seating areas and a putting green create an ambience for all to enjoy!

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 5711540

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marilynn Niemann
6023193131

