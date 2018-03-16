Ideally located nearby beaches, this authentic house is completely renovated. The Mansion is situated in a charming and dynamic village, and has a breathtaking view. It features nice volume and high ceilings; a spacious living room extend by a terrace facing the countryside. A gorgeous and vast kitchen composes the house with 4 elegant master suites and large bathrooms. Terraces, courtyard with swimming pool outbuildings developed as a garage. 20 minutes from the airport and train station. 5 minutes away from the motorway