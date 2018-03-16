高端地产新闻
在售 - Gallargues Le Montueux, France - ¥7,746,889
Gallargues Le Montueux, 30660 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥7,746,889
原货币价格 €995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3982
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located nearby beaches, this authentic house is completely renovated. The Mansion is situated in a charming and dynamic village, and has a breathtaking view. It features nice volume and high ceilings; a spacious living room extend by a terrace facing the countryside. A gorgeous and vast kitchen composes the house with 4 elegant master suites and large bathrooms. Terraces, courtyard with swimming pool outbuildings developed as a garage. 20 minutes from the airport and train station. 5 minutes away from the motorway

上市日期: 2017年3月9日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
