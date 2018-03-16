Via Arienzo

Villa "Casa nel Porto" stands in the most beautiful glimpse of Positano, close to the beach of Arienzo. The villa, completely hidden between the towering rocks and immersed in lush vegetation, seems to look down on the true spectacle of the Amalfi Coast. A breathtaking view overlooking the sea from which you can see, in all its explosion of colors, the natural crib that is Positano, Li Galli and Punta Campanella. The villa (about 300 sqm) is divided into two units. The main house was built with traditional vaulted ceilings. The stone, the earth colors and the warm materials give it a classic taste. The structural elements, such as doors hand-painted become real pieces of furnishings. On the ground floor there is the entertaining area that features living room, dining room and kitchen. Each room leads to a beautiful garden that hosts an impressive outdoor panoramic dining area, that is the true beating heart of the house. The first features the sleeping area. A master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings and large bathroom en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a single bedroom and two bathrooms complete the main house. The second unit features four large "Studios", each with one bedroom, fireplace, kitchen, bathroom, and a large private terrace with views of Positano. The garden, authentic blend of local and exotic plants surrounds the villa like a hug. In the most panoramic point of the garden a natural pool adds charm and poetry to this elegant residence. The villa, very exclusive, is reached via a staircase in the green that leads directly in this place that seems to be suspended in space and time.