In Pezenas, Hérault. This elegant house from the XIV and XVIIth centuries is perfectly renovated with authenticity and located in a quiet area. The house is surrounded by an astonished landscaped garden of 16 000sq and offers breathtaking views of the vineyards and The Massif Central. The park features a heated swimming pool with a charming summer salon. The house is bright, and built on 3 levels and features 4 sides’ entrances for your convenience. The ground floor is opened onto terraces with a nice view on the park and the swimming pool. It features a lovely vaulted living room, another one smaller and vaulted with fireplace, an equipped kitchen, a laundry room, and has guest toilet (with shower and sink for the pool). The first floor is composed by a massive living room with high ceilings that offer the possibility to create a second level. It has also an en-suite room with private bathroom and another one with own toilet. The second floor features a billiard room, a bedroom with its bathroom, and another one accessible by independent stairs. The house features heating, and air conditioning by heat pump, automatic watering, automated entrance gate and intercom. It comes with 2 garages. All shops, services and amenities nearby. Motorway access at 5 minutes. Sea, Beaches, low-cost international airport, TGV train station 20/25 minutes. Sète 30 minutes, Montpellier 45 minutes.