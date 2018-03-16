Contrada Papatonno

In the county of Castellaneta (Taranto) this modern farmhouse is built upon a large terrace overlooking the valley of the river Lato, towards the end of a plane which from Castellaneta descends gently towards the sea. Its elegant architecture echoes the traditional masseria and is built within a lot of 20 hectares which are part of a natural and hunting reserve. 5000 sqm of garden with palm trees and 5000 sqm of olive grove immediately surround the property, both equipped with irrigation implant. The estate has a built area of 660 sqm, with a living space of 500 sqm. It has a double entrance hall (main entrance from the internal courtyard and back entrance from the garden) large kitchen, 2 living rooms, dining area, studio, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 guest bathroom, utility room, pantry. Further relevant features: separate apartment for caretakers, 7 parking lots (1 indoor), basement of about 30 sqm, warehouse, independent heating system, air conditioning in all the bedrooms, kitchen and living rooms, solar panels which produce 7kw. The farmhouse is efficiently insulated with the main foundations built on reversed beams and the property has an authorized Water well in addition to the connection to the local water supplier. Regarding the location, the blue flag beaches of Ginosa Marina are 15 km away, while the Golf Club Riva dei Tessali is 15 km away as well. The Metaponto Golf Club is 25 km distant from the property. Bari airport is 80 km away via highway while Taranto and Matera are respectively 30 and 40 km away. The entrance of the house is 1.5 km distant from the local road, ensuring total privacy and a relaxing countryside environment.