Situated in a village with all amenities, very close to Béziers, superb and atypical bourgeois house. Entirely renovated, fireplaces moldings and floors have been preserved, this large house is in a perfect state and will seduce by its comfort, its generous volumes and its many equipments, enclosed and landscaped garden, terraces, heated swimming pool, large garage entirely tiled ... An area of 450m2 on three levels, it consists of a reception hall, lounges, fitted and equipped kitchen, laundry rooms, cellars, office. At first, two bedrooms a large bathroom, a huge playroom, movie theater, dressing rooms and two suites with bathroom and dressing room. In the second, the owner suite of about 100m2 with bathroom dressing room and kitchenette. Gas central heating, air conditioning, nothing is missing.