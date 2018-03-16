高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Beziers, France - ¥6,991,665
免费询盘

Beziers, 34500 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥6,991,665
原货币价格 €898,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4843
    平方英尺 (909.0 )

房产描述

Situated in a village with all amenities, very close to Béziers, superb and atypical bourgeois house. Entirely renovated, fireplaces moldings and floors have been preserved, this large house is in a perfect state and will seduce by its comfort, its generous volumes and its many equipments, enclosed and landscaped garden, terraces, heated swimming pool, large garage entirely tiled ... An area of 450m2 on three levels, it consists of a reception hall, lounges, fitted and equipped kitchen, laundry rooms, cellars, office. At first, two bedrooms a large bathroom, a huge playroom, movie theater, dressing rooms and two suites with bathroom and dressing room. In the second, the owner suite of about 100m2 with bathroom dressing room and kitchenette. Gas central heating, air conditioning, nothing is missing.

上市日期: 2016年11月30日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_