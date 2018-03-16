高端地产新闻
在售 - Aspen, CO, United States - ¥247,088,400
Aspen, CO, 81611 - United States

1011 Ute Avenue

约¥247,088,400
原货币价格 $39,000,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 11
    浴室 (11 全卫)
  • 18943
    平方英尺 (28208.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

The complete package in downtown Aspen! Unbelievable and irreplaceable location with ski access and a short walk to restaurants, shops, and all that downtown Aspen has to offer. Seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and over 18,000 square feet of living & indoor recreation space. The house is state-of-the-art with impressive technology and easy home automation controls throughout. Enjoy three tennis courts on the property that transform into an ice rink for winter months. A movie theater, bowling alley (that doubles as a shooting range), commercial kitchen, two elevators, indoor pool, spa, and numerous other features make this a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece that is unmatched in the Aspen area. Views of Red Mountain and wonderful indoor/outdoor living embrace the quintessential Colorado lifestyle. Additional features include a gym, putting green, bocce court, indoor and outdoor water features (space for outdoor pool), 1500 bottle wine cellar, 4 bars, 2 washers & dryers, 2 ovens, warming drawer, numerous mini-fridges and wine fridges. The garage holds a total of six cars. Approximately 3 acres of common space shared with only the neighboring house includes the tennis courts, bocce court and other amenities.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 152375

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Andrew Ernemann
+1 9703798125

周边设施

周边设施
