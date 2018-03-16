12911 N 117th Street

Single story mountain side home in ancala! Amazing opportunity! City lights & camelback views! As you enter the courtyard you will experience a sense of cultural awe! Phenomenal architecture, master craftsmanship, superior use of stone, cantera & wood beams, barrel & groin ceilings & handcrafted millwork thru out, exceed all expectations! Enjoy 8000 sq.Ft. That includes: formal living & dining rms, study w/built-ins, game rm w/wet bar, 2 tier theater & luxurious master suite. Don't miss the gourmet kitchen designed for the ultimate in entertaining. The guest casita is a home away from home. You will be enticed outside on the expansive multiple covered patios, 2 exterior fireplaces, 2 tiered backyd w/negative edge pool,spa, city lights & mt. Views. Read more & see doc tab for info. This home has unparalleled finishes, flowing floor plan and breath taking views. The split floor plan along with the casita provides flexible living space for your life style needs. The casita has its own living room, kitchen, master suite, a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. The gated entry creates total security and privacy. Need garages? This home can accommodate 5 cars and has a large motor court.You must see this home to appreciate what it has to offer.