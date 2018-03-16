Laynston House is a beautiful property, originally built in the 1930s in a classic Georgian style, having been lovingly restored by the current owners. This delightful six bedroom character property boasts a stunning leisure complex with swimming pool and annexe accommodation, an all weather tennis court and equestrian facilities. The house has been lovingly restored and now offers bright, spacious accommodation. The reception hall is a large imposing area with doors leading off to each of the ground floor rooms. The drawing room incorporates a beautiful bay window which overlooks the attractive rear garden and allows an abundance of light to bathe the room, while a feature fireplace with a marble surround provides a warm and welcoming focal point. The dining room benefits from magnificent views over the rear garden and tennis court, a wonderful area for entertaining guests. The kitchen / breakfast room has been re-fitted with attractive classic styled units, providing an excellent range of built in appliances and a large central island making this area ideal for relaxed family living. For those wishing to work from home there is a study located towards the front of the house. Completing the ground floor is an additional reception room which is currently used as a family / TV room, located adjacent to the cloakroom / shower room. There is also a utility room and a further cloakroom. The first floor provides a spacious landing with doors leading to the five bedrooms located in the main house. The principal suite hosts a generous size bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom. Pachesham Park is a highly respected and prestigious small estate bordering on to the fairways of Leatherhead Golf Course, there are a variety of family homes situated in generous gardens and, when driving in to Pachesham Park, the fairways can be found on both sides of the road. Laynston House is an impressive home set in private, gated grounds approaching two acres which have been landscaped and provide an abundance of planting, including a wide variety of shrubs and some mature trees along with large areas of lawn and substantial terraced areas ideal for family entertaining.