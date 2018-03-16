Farmhouse in the hills of Lucca in Via della Maolina from where you can enjoy a magnificent view of the medieval city of Lucca, which appears in the distance with its towers and steeples of its 100 churches .The property is surrounded by approximately 11 hectares of land divided into olive groves and woods in which there are 700 olive trees which produces the famous Lucca oli.The entrance to the property is very comfortable as near to the main road.The distance from the center of Lucca is about 15 m ,, Florence 60 mPisa 30 m. The property consists of two buildings: a mill of XVIII century remained intact and where there is a separate room for bottling of wine and oil. There is a system of water purification sotterranea.At upper floor is now used as a nice apartment with a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. The main house consists of a large kitchen, living room, 4 double bedrooms plus a single and 3 baths.In the same building there is the apartment of the guardian with kitchen, living room two bedrooms and a one bath .At ground floor of the house there are several wineries.