在售 - Capannori, Italy - ¥36,593,348
免费询盘

Capannori, Italy

Via Di Tofori

约¥36,593,348
原货币价格 €4,700,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6135
    平方英尺

房产描述

In a wonderfully panoramic position, immersed in the peace and tranquillity of the Lucchesi countryside, an exquisite villa for sale in Tuscany with extensive annexes and vineyard A 17th century villa laid out over 4 floors with floor space of c. 570 sqm together with a private chapel. Original features in this well proportioned villa include antique terracotta floors, extremely beautiful well preserved original frescoes in many of the rooms and salons, an original beamed kitchen on the lower ground floor giving on to a kitchen garden and a beautiful Limonaia (winter lemon house). To the rear of the villa are green lawns which lead to an imposing double stone staircase with Balustrades down to the formal Italian walled garden. Features include a central ornamental pond, antique decorated terracotta pots planted with lemon trees, a selection of mature trees and shrubs and a spectacular array of roses from June to September. At present the estate is run as a working farm and agriturismo. The villa enjoys a private position, removed from the main body of the annexes, situated on the c. 9 hectare functioning wine and olive oil producing estate. the annexes comprise: â€¢ Four apartments offering 2 /3 bedrooms for a total of circa 388 sq.m. The apartments are surrounded by a large common area, a barbecue and terrace. â€¢ Extensive wine cellars â€¢ Storage space â€¢ Garage space â€¢ External bathroom The annexes in total measure approximately 1474 sq.m.

上市日期: 2017年12月12日

MLS ID: 38601002303

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Daniela Sprea
+39 055 0751888

