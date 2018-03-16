Via Gramsci

The property is a historical building of the 17th Century in the centre of town, with a roof garden on the back. It displays two orders of five stone edged windows each on the first and second floor; a large entrance gate has the family arms above it and is surrounded by two symmetrical smaller front doors. On the ground floor you enter a large frescoed foyer; besides a large room used as a grain store, a few rooms used for wine-making and an internal cloister with a well. Some large cellars in the basement. On the first floor, two frescoed halls, a historically important frescoed bedroom, two bathrooms and a pale blue room with a part of the family's library. On the back part of the building another living room over an internal cloister with beautiful plants, the studio and the dining-room which looks over the same cloister. There is a kitchen looking onto another cloister with its own well and a large room used as a depository. On the second floor you may find five bedrooms, two of which are frescoed and a large frescoed hall, three bathrooms, a cloakroom and several utility rooms as well as a smaller bathroom. The different floors are connected by several flights of black marble stairs. The garden is partially portrayed as a typical Italian style garden; it also has several fruit plants and it is not visible from outside. It is quiet and silent and doesn't give the impression of being in downtown. On the third floor, a small bedroom with its own bathroom, a studio hosting another part of the library and the attic with six utility rooms and a small bathroom.