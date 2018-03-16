Fantastic villa, of excellent construction with traditional style and with immense privacy, located in the District of Martinha. Consisting of 3 floors, it is characterized by an excellent light and very large areas. On floor 0 we have the social area, with the living room and library overlooking the garden, dining room with sliding doors to access the kitchen. The same is all complete and has a nice bench in the window overlooking the outside of the house. It has an access door to the outside area where laundry / ironing and garage. On the same floor there is also a social toilet, 1 bedroom with a huge terrace over the pool and a full bathroom plus 2 bedrooms overlooking the garden and with full support toilet. On the floor - 1 has a hall with direct access to the pool area, 1 suite, storage area and 1 social toilet. The 1st floor consists of a Master suite with an office area and living room, a full bathroom and closet. In the pool area has a building that doubles as a game room and support the pool with kitchen and changing rooms. The same has a terrace with a fantastic view over the property, which has a beautiful and well-kept garden that surrounds the whole house giving a special charm to it. With excellent location, 5 minutes from the center of Estoril, close to Estoril Golf and 3 minutes from the access to the A5.