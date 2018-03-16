高端地产新闻
在售 - Torino, Italy - ¥15,571,637
Torino, Italy

Strada Del Ponte Isabella A San Vito

约¥15,571,637
原货币价格 €2,000,000
  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6458
    平方英尺

In the prestigious hill of Turin, architectural style villa dating back to the ‘70ies, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. The property, surrounded by a beautiful garden of 8,000 sqm with pool, has an astonishing panoramic city view. The villa of about 600 sqm spreads over 2 levels and it comprises on the ground floor an entrance, a bright living room, a study room which you may accede through a staircase with a concrete balcony typical of that time architectural style, a dining room, a kitchen with pantry, an office and a bathroom. The sleeping area, which is in the same floor, is composed of three bedrooms, each of them with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, overlooking an orangerie with large windows. In the basement there is a large cinema room, a bathroom, a staff area composed of a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and a spacious laundry room. The property includes three cellars and a garage with many parking spaces.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 170001002301

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Barbara Roselli Lorenzini
3901119471640

