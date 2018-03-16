1184 Anglers Drive

You will be amazed by this magical oasis in the heart of urban development and located on the banks of Fish creek. Roughly 2.4 acres with Baer Lake in the back yard and less than a mile to the grocery store. The home itself is a work of modern art designed to accommodate the finest private collection yet at the same time, revealing nature’s magnificent handiwork through the many windows overlooking the lake. Be welcomed in to this spectacular home through beautiful custom etched front doors. The interior offers an open floor plan with stained concrete floors, modern custom cabinetry with a splash of vibrant color, artistically designed kitchen island, large walk-in pantry, modern gas fireplace, built in aquarium, and an indoor lap pool. The main level master suite overlooks the Baer Lake with his/her walk-in closets and direct access to the pool from the bath. Two additional bedrooms, one being a secondary master, are also located on the first floor. The home offers two attached garages, one at each end of the home. The second level hosts a charming guest quarters complete with bedroom, full kitchen and living areas, and a spacious deck with mountain views. Summer may find you spending most of your time out of doors. Accessed easily through the dining area which is flanked by a wall of bi-folding glass doors leading on to a spacious patio that steps down to meet the lake where you can launch the paddle board or fish for a trout. The kids will love the white sand beach. A large garden area comes complete with a green house and a small established vineyard boasting a hardy variety of high country grapes, farm to table from your own back yard. In addition to the highest quality construction and spectacular contemporary finishes, the home boasts an amazing location with proximity to downtown and the ski area in just minutes. This amazing property offers a bit of unique history as well. It was home to Elmer Bear’s beautiful summer lodge. Elmer, one of Steamboat’s early pioneers, came to town in 1901. He and his brother were contractors credited with erecting many of the buildings in the main business block of Steamboat in the early 1900’s along with some of Steamboat’s finest residences of the day. –Steamboat Pilot, July 24, 1936.