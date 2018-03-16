高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Winchester, MA, United States - ¥17,606,632
免费询盘

Winchester, MA, 01890 - United States

22 Saint Thomasmore Dr

约¥17,606,632
原货币价格 $2,779,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7179
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Architecturally crafted Colonial located in one of Winchester s premier locations! This magnificent 7,100+ sqft home with 3-car garage Features 10 ceilings, an elegant formal dining room with built-ins and butler s pantry, versatile first floor study with full bath, great room with gas fireplace and incredible millwork including expertly sited built-ins and coffered ceilings. Sunfilled kitchen boasts high end cabinet-fronted appliances and stunning cabinetry with quartzite countertops. Second floor offers 9 ceilings, en-suite bedroom, Jack & Jill bedrooms, and a breathtaking master suite with a gas fireplace, His & Hers walk-in closets featuring a makeup vanity, custom shelving and plenty of storage. The spa-like master bath boasts heated marble floors, free standing jetted tub & large tiled shower. Third floor offers additional bedroom and full bath. Step outside of this cedar shingled home onto the deck overlooking the built-in grill and stone fire pit. Welcome home!

上市日期: 2017年9月5日

MLS ID: 72223149

联系方式

分部：
Barrett Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marissa Waite

联系方式

分部：
Barrett Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marissa Waite

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_