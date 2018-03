Very private, tropical setting with private, gated entry and home set back off the road on this 440 foot deep lot. Sits very high with a very good chance of adding an ocean side pool! Enjoy incredible views from 2 large oceanfront decks, open kitchen and living area and a master suite which encompasses the entire 3rd floor! Newer tile roof in 2007 and newer AC systems in 2015 and 2016. Generator hookup and many more great features!