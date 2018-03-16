高端地产新闻
在售 - 1215 - Old Bridge, NJ, United States - ¥9,497,064
1215 - Old Bridge, NJ, 08724 - United States

579 Princeton Avenue

约¥9,497,064
原货币价格 $1,499,000
房产描述

Beautiful and rare residential lot offers 100 ft. of Metedeconk river frontage that includes a vinyl bulkhead, two 100 ft. docks, a boat lift and jet ski lifts. Tiered stone walls lead to the beautifully manicured grounds of this property that currently serves as part of the adjacent home’s garden area and driveway. The existing paver driveway could easily be reconfigured to accommodate a new home. This listing combines two separately deeded 50 ft. lots and the adjacent home is also for sale.

上市日期: 2017年8月1日

MLS ID: 21732302

联系方式

分部：
Childers Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Aileen Casalino
+1 7327147900

周边设施
