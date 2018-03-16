579 Princeton Avenue

Beautiful and rare residential lot offers 100 ft. of Metedeconk river frontage that includes a vinyl bulkhead, two 100 ft. docks, a boat lift and jet ski lifts. Tiered stone walls lead to the beautifully manicured grounds of this property that currently serves as part of the adjacent home’s garden area and driveway. The existing paver driveway could easily be reconfigured to accommodate a new home. This listing combines two separately deeded 50 ft. lots and the adjacent home is also for sale.